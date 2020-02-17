Six people die, dozens others fall sick due to mysterious gas in Kemari city

(@fidahassanain)

The authorities are still investigating that what gas it was, how and where it happened in Kemari city area of Karachi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2020) At least six people have died and many others fell sick after a mysterious gas leakage here in the city's Kemari area, the reports say here on Monday.

According to the details, those people fell sick complained about respiratory problems. The doctors, however, could ascertained so far the real cause of incident. Some leakage, the sources say, took place during an offloading of chemicals from a cargo ship anchored at Kemari Jetty. Two women are also among those who fell sick, they added.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has rejected the rumors of gas leakage at the port and in its vicinity, saying that the injured were coming from northern area of Kemari.

“Linking leakage of gas to offloading of chemicals at the port is incorrect,” said the KPT. Pakistan Navy has dispatched its contingents to the affected area for investigation into the matter.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has expressed grief over the loss of lives and the injured persons, with directives to the authorities to investigate the matter.

Later, talking to the reporters, Ali Zaidi said that he had directed the hospital administration for better care and treatment of hospitalized.

“Three patients are in ICU and are in critical condition while others are sick but out of danger,” he added.