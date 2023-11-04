Open Menu

Six People Hurt In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Six people hurt in road mishap

DGKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) At least six people sustained injuries in a collision between two bikes and a rickshaw near Gagoo Chowk on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, two motorcycles and rickshaws near Gagoo Chowk Samina Road, DG Khan, sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Teaching Hospital DG Khan after providing first aid.

The victims were identified as Waseem, Khuda Buksh, Sarfraz, Muhammad Buksh, Abdul Rahman, and Muhammad Jameel.

APP/hus-sak

1555 hrs

Related Topics

Injured Road

