Six people including an ASI killed in firing between two groups in Larkana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Six people were killed and five injured on Sunday in a firing incident between two groups near Nodero Bypass Larkana.

According to the private news channel, a fight between two groups over the issue of voting in Larkana's Nodero turned into violence, with firing and indiscriminate use of sticks by both groups.

According to the police, as soon as the incident was reported, the Mahota police officers arrived at the scene.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sultan Shah was shot dead, whereas, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bashir Ahmed Shar and Constable Saddam Hussain were among the injured.

Police said that one seriously injured person has been immediately shifted to Karachi for treatment.