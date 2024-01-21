Six People Injured In Rawalpindi Gas Explosion
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) At least six people were injured in a gas leakage explosion in Rawalpindi on Sunday night.
According to a private news channel, the rescue sources said that the incident took place in a house located in the Dhok Mustaqeem neighbourhood of the city.
The gas leakage at a house caused an explosion due to which the roof of the flattened and people were injured.
The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.
