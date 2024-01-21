Six people injured in Rawalpindi gas explosion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) At least six people were injured in a gas leakage explosion in Rawalpindi on Sunday night.

According to a private news channel, the rescue sources said that the incident took place in a house located in the Dhok Mustaqeem neighbourhood of the city.

The gas leakage at a house caused an explosion due to which the roof of the flattened and people were injured.

The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.