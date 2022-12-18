Six people injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :At least six persons sustained injuries as a passenger van collided with a sugarcane-loaded tractor trolley near chowk Godar DG Khan road due to thick fog.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van hit a sugarcane-loaded tractor trolley from the backside near chowk Godar DG Khan road in which six people sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were identified as Abdul Sattar, Abdul Aziz, Akhtar, Noor Muhammad, Waseem and Imran.

According to the eyewitnesses, the incident took place due to thick fog and overspeeding.