Six people injured in two accidents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :At least six people were injured, in separate incidents, when their vehicles turned upside down due to over speeding.

According to rescuers on Thursday, in first incident, the car overturned near Sandeela intersection in Kot Addu, leaving three people riding in the car injured.

They included Samia, 54, her husband Saeed Umar, 55, and Rubab Bibi wife of Shoeb Umar, 28 years old.

Rescuers provided first aid to wounded persons before shifting them to Indus hospital Muzaffargah.

In second incident, Mehran car turned turtle while taking turn near Indus hospital. Resultantly, three persons including driver named Abid Hussain, 36, Ahsan Javed, 15, and Jamil Umar, 48, received injuries. They were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.