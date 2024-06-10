Open Menu

Six People Killed In Gas Bowser Accident On Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorway

At least six people were killed in an accident of a Gas Bowser on a Motorway near the Salt Range

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) At least six people were killed in an accident of a Gas Bowser on a Motorway near the Salt Range.

The spokesperson of Motorway Police said that due to brake failure Gas Bowser broke the middle wall on the road and hit the vehicle coming from the opposite direction resulting in both fell into the ditch.

According to preliminary information, the gas bowser was going from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad, which was empty. As soon as the information was received, a heavy contingent of the Motorway Police along with senior officers reached the spot where the rescue operations started.

Related Topics

Accident Faisalabad Police Motorway Road Vehicle Rawalpindi Gas From

Recent Stories

2 suspects killed in encounter

2 suspects killed in encounter

1 minute ago
 Three-day international summit on Higher Education ..

Three-day international summit on Higher Education inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Police arrest two for smuggling gutka

Police arrest two for smuggling gutka

4 minutes ago
 Classical music event 'Raag Rung Khayal Gaiki' hel ..

Classical music event 'Raag Rung Khayal Gaiki' held at PAC

6 minutes ago
 IIUI organises future leaders training program

IIUI organises future leaders training program

6 minutes ago
 KU VC appreciates students, faculty for presenting ..

KU VC appreciates students, faculty for presenting innovative projects in Sindh ..

6 minutes ago
Health minister visits Pakistan Children’s Heart ..

Health minister visits Pakistan Children’s Hearth Foundation, reviews faciliti ..

6 minutes ago
 3 killed, 3 injured in road accident near Bahawaln ..

3 killed, 3 injured in road accident near Bahawalnagar

6 minutes ago
 Fans get 8 months jail for racism targeting Real M ..

Fans get 8 months jail for racism targeting Real Madrid's Vinicius

3 minutes ago
 FIA arrests two outlaws involved in Hundi-Hawala, ..

FIA arrests two outlaws involved in Hundi-Hawala, illegal exchange of foreign cu ..

3 minutes ago
 Immediate increase in tobacco taxes would protect ..

Immediate increase in tobacco taxes would protect the rights of child

3 minutes ago
 Tom Curry back in England squad for tour of Japan ..

Tom Curry back in England squad for tour of Japan and New Zealand

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan