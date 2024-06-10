Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) At least six people were killed in an accident of a Gas Bowser on a Motorway near the Salt Range.

The spokesperson of Motorway Police said that due to brake failure Gas Bowser broke the middle wall on the road and hit the vehicle coming from the opposite direction resulting in both fell into the ditch.

According to preliminary information, the gas bowser was going from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad, which was empty. As soon as the information was received, a heavy contingent of the Motorway Police along with senior officers reached the spot where the rescue operations started.