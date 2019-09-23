Six people killed in two different incidents in Charsadda, Bannu

At least six people were killed and four injured in road accident and firing incident in Charsadda and Bannu districts on Monday

CHARSADDA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :At least six people were killed and four injured in road accident and firing incident in Charsadda and Bannu districts on Monday. Four people were killed when their car they were travelling in plunged into a river in Bajouro Kally district Charsadda and one person was injured.

Soon after the accident local people rushed to the site and retrieved the bodies and shifted to nearby hospital.

� In another incident, some unknown gunman barged into the house and shot dead mother and daughter and injured three others in Asad Lakki village in Bannu district police said.

The reason behind the double murder was yet to be ascertained.

Similarly Anti Narcotics force in an activity recovered five kilogram charse and 600 grams ice-drugs from a car near Charsadda Motorway.� The ANF team arrested the smugglers and registered case under relevant law.

The seized goods was being smuggled out to Punjab.