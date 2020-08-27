UrduPoint.com
Six People Killed, Two Injured In Hafizabad, Larkana Lightening Incidents

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:27 PM

Six people killed, two injured in Hafizabad, Larkana lightening incidents

At least six persons were killed and two sustained injuries in lightening incidents that occurred in Hafizabad and Khairpur area of Larkana district, Rescue sources reported on Thursday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :At least six persons were killed and two sustained injuries in lightening incidents that occurred in Hafizabad and Khairpur area of Larkana district, Rescue sources reported on Thursday evening.

According to details, in the first incident, three persons were killed by lightening that fell on them in Hafizabad area of Punjab province.

The two other people were also received injuries in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the ill-fated persons to the hospital for emergency treatment.

In the second incident, three young people including a child were struck by lightening that fell on them in Khairpur area of Larkana district.

More Stories From Pakistan

