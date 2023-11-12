Six people of same family killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area late on Saturday night.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, the ill-fated family was returning to their residential area Shadab Colony on Ferozepur Road in two cars, when one of the cars rammed into the other near Defence Phase-7.

The victims were identified: as Muhammad Hussain, 22, Rukhsana, 52, Anyiba, 3, Huzafa, 4 months, Sajjad, 26, and Ayesha, 22.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred in Defence-C area when three recklessly driven vehicles collided with one another.

As a result, at least six people including two children (infants), two women and two men were severely injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

After the incident, the police team reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. Further investigation was underway, the police sources said.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed condolences over the deaths and sought a report from the authorities concerned.