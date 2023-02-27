Six people torture youth for relations

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :In a grave humiliation of humanity, six people tortured and stripped a youth and made him bark like a dog to take revenge for alleged relations with their female cousin.

According to City Police Station Alipur, the victim named Shehzad working as a salesman at local pharma distribution went out for cash recovery from a medical store located on Karachi Road.

In the meantime, all of the accused reached him on the way to gunpoint. They started committing the offense and shot video as well on the inhumane incident before fleeing the scene.

Police registered the case on the report of the victim's father.

SHO City Sajjad Husnain Shah assured that the offenders would be brought to justice without delay.