UrduPoint.com

Six People Torture Youth For Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Six people torture youth for relations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :In a grave humiliation of humanity, six people tortured and stripped a youth and made him bark like a dog to take revenge for alleged relations with their female cousin.

According to City Police Station Alipur, the victim named Shehzad working as a salesman at local pharma distribution went out for cash recovery from a medical store located on Karachi Road.

In the meantime, all of the accused reached him on the way to gunpoint. They started committing the offense and shot video as well on the inhumane incident before fleeing the scene.

Police registered the case on the report of the victim's father.

SHO City Sajjad Husnain Shah assured that the offenders would be brought to justice without delay.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Station Road Alipur All From

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmiss ..

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project this week

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

14 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

14 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.