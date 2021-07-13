UrduPoint.com
Six People Were Injured In A Clash Between Two Rival Groups In The Premises Of District Court Okara

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:41 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Six people were injured in a clash between two rival groups in the premises of district court here on Tuesday.

According to police, the people of Masood Shafqat Rabira group came to district courts for appearing in a case when the rival Abdul Rashid Booti group who attacked with knives.

As a result of which six people of Shafqat Rabira group sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, district police officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad took stern notice of the incident and ordered the police to take immediate action against the accused.

However, Sadr police have arrested five accused identified as Jamal Khalid, Muhammad Yasir, Shahid Noori, Rizwan Khan and Mian Waqas Bashir Pappu.

Further investigation was underway.

