Six Person Died In Two Separate Accidents In Manshera, Kohistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:30 AM

Six person died in two separate accidents in Manshera, Kohistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :At least six people died in two different road accident in Kohistan and Manshera when a vehicle fell into river and another into a deep ravine.

In first unfortunate incident a Suzuki pickup No. RA-985 which was heading towards Muzafar Abad from Mansehra fell into river Kunhar at Ghari Habibullah while escaping a collision with a motorcycle resulting three peopled died at the spot those were identified as Mohsan son of Abdul Lateef resident of But Dorian Manshera, Raja Faisal Zaman son of Raja Qaisar Zaman and Safeer son of Abdul Qaayum.

Police and local swimmer recovered the dead bodies from River Kunhar and shifted them to hospital for medicolegal formalities.

The other accident took place at Kiro Tatta Pani district Lower Kohistan when a Mazda car No. PKX-055 fell into deep gorge when driver lost his control over the vehicle while taking a sharp turn.

All three passengers of the vehicle died at the spot those were identified as Muhammad Nadeem son of Abdul Ghani resident of Thor Challas, Meer Ali son of Muhammad Riaz resident of Abbottabad and Aziz son of Muhammad Rafiqe resident of Abbottabad.

Police and locals have recovered the dead bodies of ill-fated passengers from the gorge with difficulties owing to non-availability of equipment.

