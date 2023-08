(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Six persons died while another seven sustained serious injuries as bus collided with mini truck near Adda Hafizabad in tehsil Chobara of district Layyah.

According to Rescue 1122, the bus collided with a mini truck coming from the opposite side. The deceased persons are identified as Raza, Qasim, Ghulam, Aalam Sher, Haji Muhammad, and Akhtar.