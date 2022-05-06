Six persons die in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

Six persons of a family including a child and woman died in a road mishap as their car collided with a mini-bus near Tibba Sultanpur, here on Friday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Six persons of a family including a child and woman died in a road mishap as their car collided with a mini-bus near Tibba Sultanpur, here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a mini-bus was heading to Multan from Burewala.

And all of a sudden, it collided with a car coming from opposite side. Resultantly, six persons in the car died on the spot, whereas five passengers in the mini-bus sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to Tibba Sultanpur Hospital.

The process of identification of the victims, both dead and injured, were in progress till filing of the news report.