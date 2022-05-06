UrduPoint.com

Six Persons Die In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Six persons die in road mishap

Six persons of a family including a child and woman died in a road mishap as their car collided with a mini-bus near Tibba Sultanpur, here on Friday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Six persons of a family including a child and woman died in a road mishap as their car collided with a mini-bus near Tibba Sultanpur, here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a mini-bus was heading to Multan from Burewala.

And all of a sudden, it collided with a car coming from opposite side. Resultantly, six persons in the car died on the spot, whereas five passengers in the mini-bus sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to Tibba Sultanpur Hospital.

The process of identification of the victims, both dead and injured, were in progress till filing of the news report.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Dead Road Car Died Progress Burewala Rescue 1122 Women Family All From

Recent Stories

Redrawing electoral maps conspiracy to disempower ..

Redrawing electoral maps conspiracy to disempower Muslim majority in IIOJK: Wani ..

3 minutes ago
 PDMA launches relief operation in quake-hit areas ..

PDMA launches relief operation in quake-hit areas of Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Khanewal review strategy as Punjab wheat procureme ..

Khanewal review strategy as Punjab wheat procurement target soars to 5m Metric t ..

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Has No Information About Alleged Strike on ..

Kremlin Has No Information About Alleged Strike on Russian Warship in Black Sea

5 minutes ago
 G7 leaders to hold video conference with Zelensky ..

G7 leaders to hold video conference with Zelensky on Sunday

5 minutes ago
 Child among three drown in sea

Child among three drown in sea

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.