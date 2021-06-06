UrduPoint.com
Six Persons Die, Three Injured In Road Mishap At Mansehra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Six persons were died and three children were injured when a carry vehicle plunged into river Seran district Mansehra.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a carry vehicle plunged into river Seran near Gojra bridge Lisan Nawab road and as a result six persons were died including two women and a child while three children got critical injuries.

The injured children were rushed to Phalra hospital while the bodies were shifted to King Abdullah hospital.

The police have registered a case against the accusedFurther investigation was underway.

