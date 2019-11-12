Six persons injured in clash in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Six persons were injured in a clash between two groups at Killi Shah Alam near Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, two rival groups attacked each other after developing dispute between them, leaving five of them injured on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital's trauma center for medical aid where the victims were identified as Abdul Bari, Fehad, Hidayat Ullah, Mir Alam and Saif-ur- Rehman.

Police registered a case and started investigation.