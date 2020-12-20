Six persons injured in Peshawar gas cylinder explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A powerful gas cylinder explosion at a home burnt six people at Haji Camp in Peshawar on Sunday morning.

According to rescue official details, the cylinder exploded with loud explosion after which the whole house was engulfed in flames, a private news channel reported.

Six persons present in the house were engulfed in flames.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the Hayatabad Burn Center.