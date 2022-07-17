UrduPoint.com

Six Persons Killed, Seven Injured In IIOJK Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2022 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), six persons were killed and seven were injured in different road accidents.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), three persons were killed and six were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles near village Gowal Bari Brahmana in Samba district.

In the second incident, two youngsters were killed when they were reportedly mowed down by a speeding truck in Ladakh.

In the third incident, authorities said a man was killed while his wife was critically injured in a road accident near Al Khudam in Ahmad Nagar in Srinagar outskirts.

