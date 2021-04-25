Six persons lost lives in one day at Ayub Teaching Hospital of corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Six persons including two female and four men lost their lives during last 24 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad of corona infection on Sunday.

The victim persons were identified as Zainab Bibi, Parveen Bbibi, Khan Bahadur Khan, Nasir Mahmood, Zar Mohammad and Gul Faraz Khan, said the Spokesperson of hospital.

80 corona patients were admitted in Ayub Teaching Hospital while 16 of them are in critical condition in the ICU.

It may be recalled that the ICU of Ayub Teaching Hospital can accommodate only 16 patients and at present there are no place in the ICU.

The hospital management strives to provide all possible facilities to patients.