Six Persons Of A Family Fell Unconscious After Consuming Poisonous "Lassi"

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:30 AM

Six persons of a family fell unconscious after consuming poisonous

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Six persons of a family including four women fell unconscious after allegedly taking poisonous drink "Lassi", at village 81-Jhaal in limits of sub tehsil Rangpur.

According to Rural Health Centre Rangpur sources, the drink " Lassi" got poisonous as a lizard fell into it.

Six members of the family of a villager namely Nazar, fell unconscious. They were shifted to RHC Rangpur. According to doctors, the condition of all the patients is stable after their treatment.

