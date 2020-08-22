Six Persons Of A Family Fell Unconscious After Consuming Poisonous "Lassi"

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Six persons of a family including four women fell unconscious after allegedly taking poisonous drink "Lassi", at village 81-Jhaal in limits of sub tehsil Rangpur.

According to Rural Health Centre Rangpur sources, the drink " Lassi" got poisonous as a lizard fell into it.

Six members of the family of a villager namely Nazar, fell unconscious. They were shifted to RHC Rangpur. According to doctors, the condition of all the patients is stable after their treatment.