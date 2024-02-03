Six persons of family hurt in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) At least six persons including a minor kid and four women sustained injuries due to a collision between loader rickshaw and tractor trolley near 17 Kassi Vehari road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a loader rickshaw carrying passengers was going on its way when a speeding tractor-trolley hit it near 17 Kassi Vehari Road.

As a result, six persons including kids and women sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted them to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.

Local police were busy in interrogation into the incident.

The victims were identified as Alia Bibi, Zainab, Jabbar, Khalida Bibi, Naz Bibi and Rehana Bibi d/o Allah Rakha.