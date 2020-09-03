Six petrol pumps, shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration, Samundri has sealed six petrol pumps and shops for selling loose petrol illegally.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan in a crackdown against selling loose petrol sealed Lakhan Oil Traders and arrested its proprietor.

The team also sealed Husnain oil traders and two other shops besides sealing petrol pumps-- Haji AbdulSattar petroleum and Chohan Petroleum for having no NOCs.