Six Pharmacies Sealed For Selling Unregistered Medicines

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 12:07 PM

The health department in a crackdown against illegal pharmacies found several pharmacies selling unregistered medicines in Rajanpur

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The health department in a crackdown against illegal pharmacies found several pharmacies selling unregistered medicines in Rajanpur.

A health team on Monday under the supervision of drug inspectors sealed six medical stores on Multan and Rojhaan roads for selling unregistered medicines and for indulging in drug sale license violations, said an official.

The decision to take strict action and seal illegal pharmacies was made after a comprehensive crack down against the same.

The health team raided Mukhtar Pharmacy situated at Baali road which is owned by Tahir Aslam and sealed it for selling unwarranted medicines, and imposed a fine of Rs. 22000. Other illegal pharmacies sealed for selling poor quality medicines and incomplete documents include: Al Hamza Pharmacy, Deen Shah Pharmacy, Ahmed Pharmacy, Jalal Pharmacy and Punjab Pharmacy. The team also imposed Rs. 22000 fine on each after sealing the pharmacies.

