Six PHATA Office To Face Inquiry For Losing Govt Residence

Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:47 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Director Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) initiated legal action against six officials who had turned lukewarm while evacuating its official residence through bailiff appointed by the civil court.

As per official letter filed with Regional Director of Anti-courrption Establishment, it's pleaded that six officials of the office of Deputy Director PHATA including Deputy Director Sub-region Muhammad Shafi, Assistant Director Khalid Mahmood, Assistant Director (Rtd) Muhammad Rizwan, Housing Management Officer Masood Ahmad, Draftsman Saddiq Ahmad and Accounts Clerk Mumtaz Akhtar were responsible to safeguard interest of the government residence "but failed to monitor as well as pursue day to day proceeding of the civil court, which caused to dispossession of the residence of Deputy Director PHATA Sub Region Multan situated at Ghulshan Market, New Multan".

According to detail received with the news agency, it's mentioned that a civil suit was under trial with the civil court, filed by a local named Shafiq ur Rehman, son of Umar Gul verses PHATA Sub Region Multan with Deputy Director PHATA and AD (Rtd) Muhammad Rizwan as respondents.

On 27-12-2021, the decree holder entered with the help of court bailiff with police force into the said government residence and dispossessed its officials.

Resultantly, the department has lost its residence constructed over land of two kanals and five marlas.

The Director Housing requested Anti-corruption authority to initiate inquiry against the said officials for loss of the government residence while performing their duty regarding the case.

