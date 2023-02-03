Six pilferers booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Friday caught six people involved in electricity theft in the district.

According to the official sources, a task force conducted raids different areas, including Hargan, Ratu Kala, Phularwan villages, and caught Masood, Zahoor, Imran, Anwar Ali, Nasirand Arshad involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

On a report of the task force, police registered cases against the pilferers.