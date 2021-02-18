Six plots sealed over illegal commercial construction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed six plots on charge of their illegal commercial construction.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that the FDA enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, checked status of various plots and residential colonies and found that commercial construction was being made on six residential plots in Madina Town without approval of the competent authority.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed these plots including 10-W-102, 101-X-49, 372-SSR, 33-RSR, 39-RSR and 2-W-101 and demolished illegal structures on them.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also sealed premises of three illegal residential colonies including Waqas Town, General Town and Eman City situated in Jaranwala and warned their owners to get their schemes legalized before sale of plots, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars.