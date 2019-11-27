UrduPoint.com
Six Police IOs Transferred Over Poor Performance, Eight Served Show Cause Notices

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:32 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed on Wednesday reviewed the performance of police officers in City Zone and directed to transfer six Investigation Officers (IOs) to other divisions over poor performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed on Wednesday reviewed the performance of police officers in City Zone and directed to transfer six Investigation Officers (IOs) to other divisions over poor performance.

In a meeting held here at Rescue 15, DIG (Operations) reviewed overall policing measures in the City Zone.

He scrutinized the performance of each police official and directed to transfer six investigation officers to other division over poor performance. SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Zeeshan Haider, SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, Station House Officers and Investigation of City Zone police were also present on the occasion.

Waqar Uddin Syed ordered to issue show cause notices to eight investigation officers for not having up to the mark performance while 11 were issued warnings to improve their performance.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed awarded prize and commendation certificates to Sub-Inspector Tahir Niazi and Lady Assistant Sub-Inspector Misbah for showing good performance.

He also gave 15 days deadline to all police officers to ensure effective policing and said those would continue to serve at police stations showing good performance.

Those not showing satisfactory performance would be transferred to other divisions and no laxity would be tolerated, he added.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability process would remain continue and those showing good performance would be awarded.

He also directed for effective crackdown and operation in the city against drug pushers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, court absconders and professional alm-seekers.

Waqar Uddin Syed said that such meetings would be held in each Police Zone and performance of each police official would be reviewed on merit.

