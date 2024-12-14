Six police officials booked over escape of drug pusher

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) After a drug dealer escaped from Hadiyara police station, a case has been registered against six police officials including SHO Hadiyara police Hamas Hameed.

The case was registered in Hadiyara police station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Khalil Ahmed.

According to the FIR, during patrol, Sub-Inspector Khalil Ahmed caught a drug dealer named Naeem and recovered 2 kg drugs and a case was registered. According to the FIR, instead of locking the accused, the night police officer and the SHO made him sit on a chair in a room. The accused escaped from the police station in handcuffs. SHO Hadiyara Hamas Hameed, Night Muharrar Sohail, sentry Sadaqat, constable Faisal and Asad have been named in the case. The drug suspect escaped due to the negligence and carelessness of the SHO and the designated officials, the senior police officer said.