UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Police Officials Dismissed Over Involvement In Criminal Activities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:02 PM

Six police officials dismissed over involvement in criminal activities

As many as six police officials and officers removed from service on the charges of abuse of powers and their involvement in criminal activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as six police officials and officers removed from service on the charges of abuse of powers and their involvement in criminal activities.

Police said here on Saturday that during a meeting,Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Riffat Mukhtar Raja found former SHO City Gojra police station Sub Inspector (SI) Nadeem Jatt, ASI of district Jhang Aneesur Rehman, Constable Naeem Arif, Constable Yasir Muneer and Constable Abaad Ali involved in various kinds of criminal activities including abuse of powers and patronizing gangs on stealing oil from Parco pipelines.

The RPO removed all five offcials from their services and further action against them is under progress.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary also dismissed SHO Nishatabad Sub Inspector Arsalan Bari from service due to death of an arrested accused in police custody, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Oil Bari Jhang Progress Gojra Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Three robbers arrested in faisalabad

43 seconds ago

16 sites sealed,29 served notices for violating de ..

45 seconds ago

Youth killed in road accident in sargodha

46 seconds ago

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

48 seconds ago

One killed, three injured in collision in faisalab ..

55 seconds ago

COVID-19 SOPs compliance week starts

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.