Six police officials dismissed over involvement in criminal activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as six police officials and officers removed from service on the charges of abuse of powers and their involvement in criminal activities.

Police said here on Saturday that during a meeting,Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Riffat Mukhtar Raja found former SHO City Gojra police station Sub Inspector (SI) Nadeem Jatt, ASI of district Jhang Aneesur Rehman, Constable Naeem Arif, Constable Yasir Muneer and Constable Abaad Ali involved in various kinds of criminal activities including abuse of powers and patronizing gangs on stealing oil from Parco pipelines.

The RPO removed all five offcials from their services and further action against them is under progress.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary also dismissed SHO Nishatabad Sub Inspector Arsalan Bari from service due to death of an arrested accused in police custody, spokesman added.