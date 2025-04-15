Six police personnel suspended for inappropriate attitude

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The senior police officials have suspended six personnel with immediate effect for their inappropriate behavior with a citizen at Sardaryab Check Post in Charsadda on Tuesday.

The decision follows a video of the incident going viral on social media.

The senior police officials while taking notice of the incident has directed the District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Suleman Zafar for conducting an immediate investigation and action against the involved police personnel.

According to reports, the suspended personnel include Traffic Police Ticketing Officer Murad and constables Abdullah, Ilyas, Mukhtiar, Aulas Khan, and Mohammad Saeed.

District Police Officer (DPO) Suleman Zafar has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident, to be led by DSP Headquarters Gul Wali Khan. Based on the inquiry's findings, further departmental action will be taken.

DPO Suleman Zafar emphasized that Charsadda Police prioritize dignity and rule of law, adopting zero tolerance towards unprofessional behavior.