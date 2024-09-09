Six Policemen Among Ten Injured In S Waziristan Blast
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) At least ten people including six police officials were injured when their vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled explosive device in South Waziristan.
Officials of Rescue 1122 informed on Monday that police officials were on their way to Kari Kot area in a private vehicle when a roadside remote-controlled device went off with a big bang.
The powerful blast injured six police officials including constables Aurangzeb, Muhammad Tahir, Kamran, Noor Salam Attaullah and passersby, Sayyed Akhtar, Amanullah, Abid, Habib Jan, Noor Khatim.
Soon after the blast, rescue teams and police force reached the site and collected evidence for investigation. The rescue workers provided first-aid to the injured and later shifted them to DHQ hospital. The police, after cordoning off the area, started an initial investigation into the incident.
APP/vak
