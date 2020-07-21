UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Policemen Donate Plasma To Save Lives Of Serious Corona Patients

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:46 PM

Six Policemen donate plasma to save lives of serious corona patients

As a frontline force in war against COVID-19, personnel of Hyderabad police who have recently recovered from coronavirus were donating blood plasma for saving lives of serious patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :As a frontline force in war against COVID-19, personnel of Hyderabad police who have recently recovered from coronavirus were donating blood plasma for saving lives of serious patients.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Hussain Chandio, six Police cops have so far been donated blood plasma for saving lives of serious patients in the district. According to Police spokesman, Assistant Sub Inspector CIA Police Rao Mansoor on Tuesday donated plasma which could be used for treatment of other COVID-19 patients.

As many as 86 out of total 122 coronavirus affected Police cops have been recovered from the virus in Hyderabad while 35 were still under treatment, the spokesman said. Donating plasma is a charity, the benefit of which remains even after one's death, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio said and appealed to all those who had recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to save several precious lives.

Related Topics

Police CIA Hyderabad Adeel Hussain All From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

6 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

36 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

51 minutes ago

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

2 hours ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.