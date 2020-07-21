Six Policemen donate plasma to save lives of serious corona patients

As a frontline force in war against COVID-19, personnel of Hyderabad police who have recently recovered from coronavirus were donating blood plasma for saving lives of serious patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :As a frontline force in war against COVID-19, personnel of Hyderabad police who have recently recovered from coronavirus were donating blood plasma for saving lives of serious patients.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Hussain Chandio, six Police cops have so far been donated blood plasma for saving lives of serious patients in the district. According to Police spokesman, Assistant Sub Inspector CIA Police Rao Mansoor on Tuesday donated plasma which could be used for treatment of other COVID-19 patients.

As many as 86 out of total 122 coronavirus affected Police cops have been recovered from the virus in Hyderabad while 35 were still under treatment, the spokesman said. Donating plasma is a charity, the benefit of which remains even after one's death, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio said and appealed to all those who had recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to save several precious lives.