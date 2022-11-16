Six policemen martyred as miscreants attack police van at Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :At least six police personnel were killed when unidentified miscreants opened fire on their vehicle on Wanda Shohab Khel Abbasa road here on Wednesday early morning, police said.

The police party, which belonged to Abbas Khattak police post were on routine patrol within limits Dadiwalal police station when unidentified assailants targeted the police mobile van.

As a result, ASI Alam Din, LHC Zubair, Constable Mehmood Khan (FC), Constable Ahmed Noor (DFC) Usman Ali (FRP) and driver Dil Jan were martyred. The bodies were shifted to a hospital.

The assailants managed to flee the scene and heavy contingent police and security forces reached the site soon after the incident.

The law enforcement forces cordoned off the area and started search operation to arrest the attackers.