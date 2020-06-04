UrduPoint.com
Six Policemen Recover From COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:41 PM

Six policemen recover from COVID-19

As many as six Sargodha police personnel have recovered from COVID-19 and resumed duty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as six Sargodha police personnel have recovered from COVID-19 and resumed duty.

According to police spokesman, six Sargodha policemen who were infected with Coronavirus while on duty were kept in quarantine.

They tested negative and were declared clear by the health department here.

Assistant Sub Inspector Rehmatullah, Constables Yasir Riaz, Kamran Zafar, Rana Ajmal, Tariq Farooq and Riaz Sikandar have resumed their duties.

Currently, eight Sargodha policemen infected with coronavirus have been isolated.

