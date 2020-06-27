UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six POs, 22 Suspects Arrested, Arms Recovered In Tank

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Six POs, 22 suspects arrested, arms recovered in Tank

District Police during crackdown on criminals arrested six Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 22 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police during crackdown on criminals arrested six Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 22 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

On the direction of Regional Police Officer Yasin Farooq and District Police Officer Muhammad Arif Khan the police took action in the jurisdiction of Gul Iman, Mulazai and Gomal Police Station.

The police arrested six Proclaimed Offenders, 22 suspects and recovered two Kalashnikovs, four rifles, one repeater, one gun and 175 cartages from their possession.

The police registered the case and further investigation was underway.

DPO Muhammad Arif Khan said that no one would be spare and action would be taken who violate the rules regulations and law.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Gomal Criminals From

Recent Stories

Gas connections for Dhok Lohara, allied areas to b ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against petrol pumps, fine imposed over ..

2 minutes ago

13 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tha ..

2 minutes ago

Mona gang busted, looted goods worth Rs 05 mln rec ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei warns economy will worsen if virus ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company c ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.