Six POs, 22 suspects arrested, arms recovered in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police during crackdown on criminals arrested six Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 22 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

On the direction of Regional Police Officer Yasin Farooq and District Police Officer Muhammad Arif Khan the police took action in the jurisdiction of Gul Iman, Mulazai and Gomal Police Station.

The police arrested six Proclaimed Offenders, 22 suspects and recovered two Kalashnikovs, four rifles, one repeater, one gun and 175 cartages from their possession.

The police registered the case and further investigation was underway.

DPO Muhammad Arif Khan said that no one would be spare and action would be taken who violate the rules regulations and law.