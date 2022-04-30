UrduPoint.com

Six POs Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Six POs arrested in Sargodha

The police Saturday arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The police Saturday arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district.

A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused, who were identified as Umar, Afzal, Imran, Ali, Shahid and Iqbal.

They were wanted to the police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murder and attempt to murder.

