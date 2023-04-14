UrduPoint.com

Six POs Arrested Wanted In Different Cases

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Six POs arrested wanted in different cases

Dera ismail khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Police on Friday arrested six notorious proclaimed offenders who were wanted to local police in different cases.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, during the ongoing campaign against criminals elements throughout the district, teams of police station Parowa led by SDPO Parowa Circle Malik Abid Iqbal along with SHO Gul Sher Khan arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in various crimes.

The arrested criminals were identified as Allah Yar s/o Noor Ahmed resident of Kotla Balochanwala, Aslam s/o Adam Sarra Gara and Muhammad Amir Hussain s/o Ghulam Hussain resident of Jhok Machhi.

Similarly, Gomal University police arrested 3 criminals wanted in various crimes, including Iqbal son of Mohammad Ramzan resident of Sheikh Raju , Jahanzeb son of Allah Divaya resident of Gulshan Sadat Colony Muriali.

While in another action , the accused Gul Rehman son of Sohail Khan Bhatni of Mohalla Alamsher was arrested and recovered a 9mm pistol with 50 cartridges from the possession of the accused. Police then registered separate cases against all arrested accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Gulshan Gomal Sohail Khan Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

24 minutes ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

2 hours ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

3 hours ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

3 hours ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.