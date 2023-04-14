Six POs arrested wanted in different cases

Dera ismail khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Police on Friday arrested six notorious proclaimed offenders who were wanted to local police in different cases.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, during the ongoing campaign against criminals elements throughout the district, teams of police station Parowa led by SDPO Parowa Circle Malik Abid Iqbal along with SHO Gul Sher Khan arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in various crimes.

The arrested criminals were identified as Allah Yar s/o Noor Ahmed resident of Kotla Balochanwala, Aslam s/o Adam Sarra Gara and Muhammad Amir Hussain s/o Ghulam Hussain resident of Jhok Machhi.

Similarly, Gomal University police arrested 3 criminals wanted in various crimes, including Iqbal son of Mohammad Ramzan resident of Sheikh Raju , Jahanzeb son of Allah Divaya resident of Gulshan Sadat Colony Muriali.

While in another action , the accused Gul Rehman son of Sohail Khan Bhatni of Mohalla Alamsher was arrested and recovered a 9mm pistol with 50 cartridges from the possession of the accused. Police then registered separate cases against all arrested accused.