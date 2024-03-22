Six POs held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Local police claimed to have arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in serious crimes here in the district.

Two pistols with cash were recovered from their possession.

The criminals were identified as Yaseen, Qaswar, Shahid, Allah Ditta, Akram and Imran. They were wanted to Allapa and Gulghast Police Stations in robbery, rape, theft and other crimes.

Police shifted them to Allapa police station.