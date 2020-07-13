Six POs including five most wanted criminals netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested six Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including five most wanted criminals of A category who were allegedly the perpetrators of heinous crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws. Kahuta police managed to net an accused namely Irfan Shoukat.

Similarly, Westridge police arrested two A category criminals namely Jawad Ahmed and Masood Khan while Race Course police nabbed Sajid and Wali, two A category POs.

He said Pirwadhai police in their crackdown managed to nab a B category criminal namely Ali Raza.

He informed that the police would continue their operation against the outlaws and they would be sent behind the bars.

The CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted, he added.