Open Menu

Six POs Machines Installed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Six POs machines installed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) 57 eligible farmers have got their activated livestock card in Sargodha Tehsil so far in which amount of Rs.270 rupees has been credited in their cards to each .

According to a spokesperson,Deputy Director (DD) livestock Sargodha district,Dr.Tanveer Kalyar said on Tuesday that in Sargodha Tehsil under Chief Minister(CM) live stock initiative,57 farmers can buy the livestock related items including Wanda,Sielig and other items from registered Wanda dealers.

He said that 49 Merchants has been registered under the CM livestock initiative whereas farmers can get their needing things from these Merchants.

He also informed that 6 POs (Point of sale) machines has also been installed in Sargodha while 30 more machines would be installed soon.

DD livestock said that in this regard an inaguration ceremony was held where Director livestock Dr.Arif inaugurated POs machines at his office whereas the farmers can get livestock card payments through these installed machines.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Sale Sargodha Buy From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

7 minutes ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

1 hour ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

1 hour ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

2 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

2 hours ago
 China launches internet satellite group

China launches internet satellite group

3 hours ago
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Po ..

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing in ..

Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State

11 hours ago
 International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan