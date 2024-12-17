Six POs Machines Installed
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) 57 eligible farmers have got their activated livestock card in Sargodha Tehsil so far in which amount of Rs.270 rupees has been credited in their cards to each .
According to a spokesperson,Deputy Director (DD) livestock Sargodha district,Dr.Tanveer Kalyar said on Tuesday that in Sargodha Tehsil under Chief Minister(CM) live stock initiative,57 farmers can buy the livestock related items including Wanda,Sielig and other items from registered Wanda dealers.
He said that 49 Merchants has been registered under the CM livestock initiative whereas farmers can get their needing things from these Merchants.
He also informed that 6 POs (Point of sale) machines has also been installed in Sargodha while 30 more machines would be installed soon.
DD livestock said that in this regard an inaguration ceremony was held where Director livestock Dr.Arif inaugurated POs machines at his office whereas the farmers can get livestock card payments through these installed machines.
