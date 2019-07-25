Six power pilferage held in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : The police have booked six persons on charge of power pilferage in different parts of Faisalabad.

Police said Thrusday that FESCO teams conducted surprise checking in various parts of Faisalabad and detected electricity pilferage at six points including the residences of Abdul Hameed, Shafqat, Javaid Iqbal, Saeed, Ghulam Hussain and Anayat Ali.

The FESCO reported the incidents to the police.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.