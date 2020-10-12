UrduPoint.com
Six Power Pilferers Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:44 PM

Six power pilferers booked

FESCO task force caught another six persons involved in electricity theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught another six persons involved in electricity theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Monday that FESCO Task force teams conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha district including Kotmomin, Chak 76 SB, Chak 103 NB and Chak 104 NB and red handed caught six people involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were: Yasir, Jabar Ali, Mehmood, Shabbir, Zulfiqar and Arshad. On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases.

