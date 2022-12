Six power pilferers booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Power Company (Fesco) caught six power pilferers during a crackdown on Saturday.

According to a Fesco spokesperson, teams raided at Ratu Kala village, Chak No 47 NB and other areas, and caught Nasir, Zulfiqar, Ahmad Sher, Asad Hayyat, Atta Muhammad and MuhammadAli who were involved in stealing electricity from main lines.

On a report of the Fesco, police registered cases against pilferers.