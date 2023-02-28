UrduPoint.com

Six Power Pilferers Booked:

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) caught six power pilferers during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson,the task force teams raided at Ratu Kala village, Hargan village,Phularwan and other areas, and caught six accused who were involved in stealing electricity from main lines and meter tampering.

On a report of the FESCO, police registered cases against pilferers.

