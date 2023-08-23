Open Menu

Six Power Pilferers Booked:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) task force team caught six power pilferers during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson, the task force teams raided at Hujjan,Khan Muhammad Wala,Bhera,Kotmomin and other areas and caught red handed six accused who were involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

On a report of the FESCO, police registered cases against pilferers.

