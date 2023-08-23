Six power pilferers booked:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) task force team caught six power pilferers during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson, the task force teams raided at Hujjan,Khan Muhammad Wala,Bhera,Kotmomin and other areas and caught red handed six accused who were involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

On a report of the FESCO, police registered cases against pilferers.