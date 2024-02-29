Six power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task-force caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown, launched here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the task-force raided various areas and caught six people stealing electricity from the main power lines through direct connection of meter tampering.

The teams imposed Rs 351,321 fine on power thieves.

On a report of FESCO, police concerned registered cases.