Six Power Pilferers Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Six power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.

According to official sources, task-force teams conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught the accused stealing electricity directly from the main line, and through meter tampering.

The teams imposed Rs 181,874 fine on power pilferers. On the report of Fesco, the police registered cases against pilferers.

