Six Power Pilferers Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Six power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught six power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, task force teams conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught the accused stealing electricity directly from the main line, and through meter tampering.

The teams imposed Rs 244,477 fine on power pilferers.

On the report of FESCO, the police registered cases against pilferers.

