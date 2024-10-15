Six Power Pilferers Booked
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught six power pilferers, during an ongoing crackdown,here on Tuesday.
According to official sources,task force teams raided at various areas of the district and caught six accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
The task force teams also imposed a fine of Rs 250,342 on pilferers.
Police also registered cases against pilferers.
